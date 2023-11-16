Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.66

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.66 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 1747493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

