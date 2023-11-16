Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) CEO Charles Youakim Acquires 11,494 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Youakim acquired 11,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $117,583.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,226,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,872.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 1,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,307. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million and a PE ratio of 22.30. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 5.67%.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

