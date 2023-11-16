Shawn Mural Acquires 500 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $21,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V2X Stock Down 1.4 %

V2X stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

