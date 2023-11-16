Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Grows By 8.6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 1,314,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 349,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 76,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.