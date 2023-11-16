Short Interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Declines By 7.7%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 645,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,471. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

