Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expands By 20.0%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 138.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $33,062,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,253,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.01. 67,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,919. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -146.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. AppFolio has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $211.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

