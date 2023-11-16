Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Declines By 9.1%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 21,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Featured Articles

