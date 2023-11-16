Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Increases By 9.6%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 512,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 291,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,680. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

