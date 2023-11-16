Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Decreases By 15.0%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Shares of CGUSY remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

