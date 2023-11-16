Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Decreases By 15.0%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
Shares of CGUSY remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
