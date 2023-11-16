Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Decreases By 15.2%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
