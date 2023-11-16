Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Decreases By 15.2%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSUAY

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

About China Shenhua Energy

Shares of CSUAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.