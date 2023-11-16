Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Rises By 16.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CLVLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 1,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.