Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Expands By 7.6%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 823,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Crew Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

