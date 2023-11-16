Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 13.9%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 4.7 %
DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.