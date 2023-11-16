Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 13.9%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 4.7 %

DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

