Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Expands By 7.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

