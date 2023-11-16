Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Expands By 7.4%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.