Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Declines By 14.8%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,582.0 days.
Dowa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.
About Dowa
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dowa
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.