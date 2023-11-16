Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Declines By 14.8%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,582.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

