Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Increases By 9.5%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELKEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Elkem ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELKEF

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

(Get Free Report)

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.