Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Increases By 8.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,858,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 7,241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,172. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

