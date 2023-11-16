Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Increases By 8.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,858,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 7,241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,172. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.
ESR Group Company Profile
