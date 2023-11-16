Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Increases By 11.3%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $32.90 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

