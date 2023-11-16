Short Interest in Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Grows By 20.4%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,241.0 days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64. Grupo Traxión has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Traxión in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Grupo Traxión

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

