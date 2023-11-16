Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Rises By 20.2%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Shares of EL traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 653,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,739. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

