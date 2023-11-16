Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Position Raised by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Silicom accounts for 3.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Silicom worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Silicom by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silicom by 2,226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC stock remained flat at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

