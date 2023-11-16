Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 153,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 174,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0393996 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

