S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

S&P Global stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

