SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) is Rinkey Investments’ 8th Largest Position

Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 179,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

