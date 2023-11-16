Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Spire Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 44,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

