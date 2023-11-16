Srikant M. Datar Sells 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SYK traded up $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $291.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.55 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

