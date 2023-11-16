Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

SBUX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,545. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.