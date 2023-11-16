Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 21200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Strategic Metals Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$21.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

