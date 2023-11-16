Sui Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204.91 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $562.01 million and $204.91 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,577,711 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 965,577,711.3126922 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.6270114 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $174,479,718.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

