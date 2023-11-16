Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 4,082,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,737% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

