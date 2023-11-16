Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.84.

Target Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

