Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.75. 203,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 290,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $586.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,564.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,604 shares of company stock valued at $410,312. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

