The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $258,950.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 29,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

