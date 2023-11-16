The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 129,238 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.92% of The Cigna Group worth $766,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $281.17. 821,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

