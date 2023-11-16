The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading Up 1.2%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 10,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The GPT Group Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
The GPT Group Company Profile
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
