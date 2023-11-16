The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.50. 955,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

