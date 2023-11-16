The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,393 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,427 shares of company stock worth $11,548,535 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $152.47. 2,921,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,091. The company has a market capitalization of $359.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

