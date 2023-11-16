The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 90,393 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 348,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,818. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a market cap of $359.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

