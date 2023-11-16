The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,220,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 854,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,076,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

