Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 2,482 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $25,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 346,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.6 %

TBPH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 264,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,867. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,789,000 after buying an additional 84,787 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 898,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

