Timothy Phillipps Purchases 853,273 Shares of Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) Stock

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8 – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Phillipps acquired 853,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,652.37 ($8,695.78).
Timothy Phillipps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Timothy Phillipps 1,269,232 shares of Identitii stock.
Identitii Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.15, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Identitii
Identitii Limited, a regulatory technology company, engages in the development and licensing of software products to regulated entities in Asia, Australia, and the United States. The company offers Identitii, an AUSTRAC and NZ PTR reporting platform that provide automation and submission solution for IFTI, TTR, and SMR reporting data, as well as provides payment investigation solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Identitii
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Identitii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identitii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.