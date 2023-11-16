TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,960. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

