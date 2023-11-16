Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 666 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.