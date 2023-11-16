Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $138.28. 3,609,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,875,137. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

