Truvestments Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. 2,934,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.