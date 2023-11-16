US Bancorp DE Has $75.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $75,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 662,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

