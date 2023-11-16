Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Sells $864,000.00 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 376,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 94,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

