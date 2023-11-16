Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 129,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the previous session’s volume of 18,902 shares.The stock last traded at $96.48 and had previously closed at $92.12.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $541.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60,071.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

