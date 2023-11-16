Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

