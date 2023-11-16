Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $266.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.51), with a volume of 174158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.63).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Videndum
Videndum Stock Performance
About Videndum
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.