Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $266.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.51), with a volume of 174158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The firm has a market cap of £129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.42.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.